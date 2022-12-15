Truist slashes price target on Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] – find out why.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE: HWM] price plunged by -0.54 percent to reach at -$0.21. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Howmet Aerospace Board Approves Preferred Stock Dividend.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The Board of Directors of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) today declared a dividend of 93.75 cents per share on the outstanding $3.75 Cumulative Preferred Stock (“Class A Stock”) of the Company, to be paid on January 1, 2023 to the holders of record of the Class A Stock at the close of business on December 9, 2022.

A sum of 3316794 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.08M shares. Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares reached a high of $39.44 and dropped to a low of $38.76 until finishing in the latest session at $39.00.

The one-year HWM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.47. The average equity rating for HWM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWM shares is $42.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on HWM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for HWM in the course of the last twelve months was 47.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

HWM Stock Performance Analysis:

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.98. With this latest performance, HWM shares gained by 6.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.89 for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.10, while it was recorded at 38.55 for the last single week of trading, and 35.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Howmet Aerospace Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.42 and a Gross Margin at +22.81. Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.38.

Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

HWM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. go to 28.40%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,905 million, or 93.60% of HWM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HWM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,896,484, which is approximately 1.084% of the company’s market cap and around 0.68% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,279,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 billion in HWM stocks shares; and ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $1.41 billion in HWM stock with ownership of nearly -11.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Howmet Aerospace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 243 institutional holders increased their position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE:HWM] by around 32,408,448 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 28,240,062 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 321,518,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 382,167,173 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HWM stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,560,192 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 807,159 shares during the same period.