Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI] is -85.90% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Senti Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SNTI] price plunged by -3.47 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on December 11, 2022 that Senti Bio Highlights Preclinical Data from Logic-Gated Gene Circuit CAR-NK Cell Therapy SENTI-202 at ASH Annual Meeting and Investor Event.

– ASH poster presentation summarizes preclinical data from SENTI-202, an off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy candidate engineered with a logic-gated gene circuit and multi-armed with crIL-15, that is advancing toward clinical development for hematologic malignancies –.

– SENTI-202 is on track for IND filing in 2H 2023 –.

A sum of 4110911 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.82M shares. Senti Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $2.19 and dropped to a low of $1.38 until finishing in the latest session at $1.39.

The one-year SNTI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.26. The average equity rating for SNTI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNTI shares is $8.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Senti Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senti Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

SNTI Stock Performance Analysis:

Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.60. With this latest performance, SNTI shares dropped by -43.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.89 for Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.6158, while it was recorded at 1.7280 for the last single week of trading, and 4.9001 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Senti Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Senti Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19 million, or 31.00% of SNTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNTI stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 4,429,725, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 4,015,483 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.58 million in SNTI stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.9 million in SNTI stock with ownership of nearly -5.203% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Senti Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Senti Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SNTI] by around 857,119 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,535,012 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 11,075,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,468,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNTI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 218,473 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 820,983 shares during the same period.