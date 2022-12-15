RBC Capital Mkts lifts Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vivint Smart Home Inc. [NYSE: VVNT] loss -0.17% on the last trading session, reaching $11.87 price per share at the time. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Vivint Gives Back Brightens the Holidays for Thousands of Children Through Annual Sub for Santa Program.

In its 15th year, Vivint Smart Home employees come together to spread holiday cheer through the annual program.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company, in partnership with Vivint Gives Back, is celebrating the season of giving as Vivint Gives Back kicks off its annual Sub for Santa program. Now in its 15th year, Sub for Santa will serve over 3,500 children in more than 75 locations nationwide this year with donations projected to total over $425,000 – all from generous contributions from Vivint employees.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. represents 213.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.53 billion with the latest information. VVNT stock price has been found in the range of $11.865 to $11.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, VVNT reached a trading volume of 3979798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VVNT shares is $10.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VVNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Vivint Smart Home Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $17 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Vivint Smart Home Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Imperial Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on VVNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vivint Smart Home Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55.

Trading performance analysis for VVNT stock

Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, VVNT shares gained by 30.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 188.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.36 for Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.46, while it was recorded at 11.88 for the last single week of trading, and 6.41 for the last 200 days.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.43 and a Gross Margin at +33.36. Vivint Smart Home Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.65.

Vivint Smart Home Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT]

There are presently around $1,791 million, or 82.50% of VVNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VVNT stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 99,889,464, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 25,160,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $298.66 million in VVNT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $68.55 million in VVNT stock with ownership of nearly 0.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vivint Smart Home Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Vivint Smart Home Inc. [NYSE:VVNT] by around 1,132,164 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 2,717,969 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 146,999,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,849,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VVNT stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 325,140 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 718,727 shares during the same period.