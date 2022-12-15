Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] Is Currently 2.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ: XM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.39% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.77%. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Trust and Satisfaction in Higher Education Improves, Listening Lags.

2023 Education Experience Trends Report shows opportunity for educational institutions to improve student and employee experiences.

Colleges and universities saw highest jump in likelihood to recommend, increasing from 72% to 77% year over year – the highest gain across industries studied.

Over the last 12 months, XM stock dropped by -66.53%. The one-year Qualtrics International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.35. The average equity rating for XM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.41 billion, with 586.85 million shares outstanding and 153.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, XM stock reached a trading volume of 3323508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XM shares is $16.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Qualtrics International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Qualtrics International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on XM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualtrics International Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for XM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22.

XM Stock Performance Analysis:

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.77. With this latest performance, XM shares dropped by -3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.95 for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.53, while it was recorded at 10.38 for the last single week of trading, and 15.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Qualtrics International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] shares currently have an operating margin of -96.82 and a Gross Margin at +71.92. Qualtrics International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.84.

Qualtrics International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

XM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualtrics International Inc. go to 30.00%.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,363 million, or 78.80% of XM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XM stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 24,987,839, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 18.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,056,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.08 million in XM stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $79.85 million in XM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qualtrics International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ:XM] by around 22,617,874 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 21,297,408 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 83,273,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,188,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XM stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,671,899 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 12,561,831 shares during the same period.