Prologis Inc. [PLD] fell -27.79% so far this year. What now?

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] surged by $0.49 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $123.73 during the day while it closed the day at $121.58. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Oxford Economics: Prologis Properties Facilitate Goods Equal to Nearly 3% of the World’s GDP and House 1.1 Million Jobs.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, in partnership with independent advisory firm Oxford Economics, today released a new study on the economic impact of its global operations encompassing approximately 1.2 billion square feet1. According to the “The Future Flow of Goods” report, 2.8% of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP) flows through a Prologis property (or nearly 3% of all goods produced and sold globally came through a Prologis logistics property in 2022).

“We are proud of the customers we serve and the important role our facilities play in both delivering goods to the communities we serve and employing more than one million people throughout those communities,” said Hamid R. Moghadam, co-founder and CEO of Prologis. “This study underscores the importance the logistics industry has on the global economy and the essential nature of a fluid supply chain.”.

Prologis Inc. stock has also gained 4.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLD stock has inclined by 4.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.64% and lost -27.79% year-on date.

The market cap for PLD stock reached $113.46 billion, with 923.08 million shares outstanding and 920.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.74M shares, PLD reached a trading volume of 4101598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Prologis Inc. [PLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $136.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank dropped their target price from $137 to $116. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on PLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 3.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 98.56.

PLD stock trade performance evaluation

Prologis Inc. [PLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.81. With this latest performance, PLD shares gained by 8.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.74 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.45, while it was recorded at 118.92 for the last single week of trading, and 128.23 for the last 200 days.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc. [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.54 and a Gross Margin at +40.61. Prologis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +61.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Prologis Inc. [PLD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $107,891 million, or 79.60% of PLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 121,777,375, which is approximately -4.101% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 90,785,672 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.04 billion in PLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.56 billion in PLD stock with ownership of nearly -1.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prologis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 664 institutional holders increased their position in Prologis Inc. [NYSE:PLD] by around 56,986,902 shares. Additionally, 561 investors decreased positions by around 49,848,447 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 780,572,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 887,407,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLD stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,894,894 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 1,871,194 shares during the same period.