Phunware Inc. [PHUN] Is Currently 2.74 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.01 during the day while it closed the day at $0.95. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Phunware to Launch Smart Hospitality Solution at Wailea Beach Resort – Marriott, Maui.

Wailea Beach Resort, the epitome of scenic luxury spanning 22 meticulously landscaped acres, is situated between two sandy beaches along Maui’s southern coastline with 547 residential-style rooms and suites. The resort underwent a $100 million renovation and boasts a 9,000+ square-foot spa, renowned Te Au Moana luau and dining options that range from the signature Humble Market Kitchin by Celebrity Chef Roy Yamaguchi to Mo’Bettah, a poolside food truck offering Hawaiian classics like tuna poke and fish tacos.

Phunware Inc. stock has also loss -2.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PHUN stock has declined by -46.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.96% and lost -63.95% year-on date.

The market cap for PHUN stock reached $102.01 million, with 98.82 million shares outstanding and 95.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.28M shares, PHUN reached a trading volume of 3282963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Phunware Inc. [PHUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHUN shares is $3.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Phunware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Phunware Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

PHUN stock trade performance evaluation

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.94. With this latest performance, PHUN shares dropped by -35.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.73 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1435, while it was recorded at 0.9279 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5630 for the last 200 days.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9 million, or 12.80% of PHUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,092,932, which is approximately 1.527% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,317,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 million in PHUN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.8 million in PHUN stock with ownership of nearly 12.864% of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ:PHUN] by around 1,721,347 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 774,210 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 6,711,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,207,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHUN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 941,321 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 334,494 shares during the same period.