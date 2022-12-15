Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] stock Initiated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $15

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] closed the trading session at $12.61 on 12/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.47, while the highest price level was $12.84. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend of $0.25 Per Share.

About Park Hotels & ResortsPark is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 47 premium-branded hotels and resorts with approximately 30,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations. Visit www.pkhotelsandresorts.com for more information.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.21 percent and weekly performance of 6.32 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, PK reached to a volume of 3572780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $16.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $20 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on August 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $18, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on PK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for PK in the course of the last twelve months was 16.99.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.32. With this latest performance, PK shares gained by 2.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.75 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.31, while it was recorded at 12.52 for the last single week of trading, and 15.29 for the last 200 days.

There are presently around $2,581 million, or 92.60% of PK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,921,969, which is approximately -1.416% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,475,714 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $359.08 million in PK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $158.28 million in PK stock with ownership of nearly -3.72% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK] by around 19,053,630 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 30,662,276 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 154,979,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,695,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PK stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,951,753 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,935,693 shares during the same period.