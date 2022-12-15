Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] Revenue clocked in at $9.98 billion, down -36.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] gained 1.54% on the last trading session, reaching $13.83 price per share at the time. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Newell Brands Announces CFO Transition.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Chris Peterson Continues as PresidentMark Erceg Joins as CFO.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) today announced the appointment of Mark Erceg as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 9, 2023. Mr. Erceg will succeed Chris Peterson in that capacity and will become a member of the company’s Leadership Team. Chris Peterson will fully transition into his role as President, Newell Brands and continue to report to Ravi Saligram, Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Erceg will be based in Atlanta and will report to Chris Peterson.

Newell Brands Inc. represents 413.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.66 billion with the latest information. NWL stock price has been found in the range of $13.78 to $14.345.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.14M shares, NWL reached a trading volume of 7029768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $17.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $29 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Newell Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on NWL stock. On August 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NWL shares from 23 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

Trading performance analysis for NWL stock

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.47. With this latest performance, NWL shares dropped by -2.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.19 for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.81, while it was recorded at 13.40 for the last single week of trading, and 18.65 for the last 200 days.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Newell Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc. go to -6.74%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]

There are presently around $5,313 million, or 94.80% of NWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,524,457, which is approximately 2.883% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,410,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $600.36 million in NWL stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $538.74 million in NWL stock with ownership of nearly 3.687% of the company’s market capitalization.

274 institutional holders increased their position in Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:NWL] by around 21,279,447 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 17,423,686 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 345,441,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 384,144,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWL stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,694,676 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 7,746,088 shares during the same period.