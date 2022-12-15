NatWest Group plc [NWG] Stock trading around $6.60 per share: What’s Next?

NatWest Group plc [NYSE: NWG] gained 0.46% or 0.03 points to close at $6.60 with a heavy trading volume of 3489201 shares. The company report on August 1, 2022 that NATWEST GROUP PLC AND NATWEST MARKETS N.V. COMMENCE SEPARATE CASH TENDER OFFERS FOR CERTAIN OF THEIR RESPECTIVE OUTSTANDING NOTES.

NatWest Group plc (“NatWest Group”) and NatWest Markets N.V. (“NWM N.V.”) (each an “Offeror” and, together, the “Offerors”) have each launched today separate tender offers to purchase for cash (with respect to the tender offers launched by NatWest Group, the “NatWest Group Offer”, and with respect to the tender offers launched by NWM N.V., the “NWM N.V. Offer”, and collectively, the “Offers”) any and all of certain series of their respective U.S. dollar denominated notes set out in the table below (collectively, the “Notes”, and each a “Series”).

The NatWest Group Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in NatWest Group’s offer to purchase dated August 1, 2022 and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (the “NatWest Group Offer to Purchase”), and the NWM N.V. Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in NWM N.V.’s offer to purchase dated August 1, 2022 and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (the “NWM N.V. Offer to Purchase” and, together with the NatWest Group Offer to Purchase, the “Offers to Purchase”). Capitalized terms with respect to the NatWest Group Offer not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as in the NatWest Group Offer to Purchase and capitalized terms with respect to the NWM N.V. Offer not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as in the NWM N.V. Offer to Purchase.

It opened the trading session at $6.56, the shares rose to $6.68 and dropped to $6.545, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NWG points out that the company has recorded 17.96% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -40.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, NWG reached to a volume of 3489201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NatWest Group plc [NWG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWG shares is $10.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for NatWest Group plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2022, representing the official price target for NatWest Group plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NatWest Group plc is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 94.41.

Trading performance analysis for NWG stock

NatWest Group plc [NWG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.77. With this latest performance, NWG shares gained by 11.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.02 for NatWest Group plc [NWG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.76, while it was recorded at 6.50 for the last single week of trading, and 5.99 for the last 200 days.

NatWest Group plc [NWG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NatWest Group plc [NWG] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.85. NatWest Group plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.25.

Return on Total Capital for NWG is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NatWest Group plc [NWG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 292.97. Additionally, NWG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NatWest Group plc [NWG] managed to generate an average of $46,592 per employee.

NatWest Group plc [NWG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NatWest Group plc go to 0.31%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NatWest Group plc [NWG]

There are presently around $326 million, or 0.90% of NWG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWG stocks are: PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 6,322,294, which is approximately 2.903% of the company’s market cap and around 68.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 6,200,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.93 million in NWG stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $28.42 million in NWG stock with ownership of nearly -10.393% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NatWest Group plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in NatWest Group plc [NYSE:NWG] by around 5,242,217 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 4,715,693 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 39,393,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,351,779 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWG stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,117,616 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,093,932 shares during the same period.