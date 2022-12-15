Morgan Stanley slashes price target on RingCentral Inc. [RNG] – find out why.

RingCentral Inc. [NYSE: RNG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.42% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.39%. The company report on December 8, 2022 that RingCentral Selected by Westland Insurance to Provide Unified Communications and Scalability as the Company Experiences Rapid Growth.

Westland Insurance Group Ltd. (“Westland”), one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada and a family-owned company, has selected RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, to power its business communication needs. Westland selected RingCentral because RingCentral’s unified platform enables their company to scale as they enter a period of expected hyper growth. With RingCentral MVPTM (Message Video PhoneTM), Westland Insurance can seamlessly integrate their communications with existing business applications such as Microsoft Teams. Westland Insurance will roll out RingCentral to its more than 2,200 employees across Canada, with plans to grow further via their current national expansion plans.

Westland Insurance needed a single, reliable, and centralized communications solution to help improve communication across its locations. Managing multiple vendors for all the various on-premises solutions and hosted systems was becoming too cumbersome – it was time for a change, and Westland decided RingCentral was the perfect fit.

Over the last 12 months, RNG stock dropped by -77.45%. The one-year RingCentral Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.69. The average equity rating for RNG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.99 billion, with 95.58 million shares outstanding and 84.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, RNG stock reached a trading volume of 3569496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on RingCentral Inc. [RNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNG shares is $54.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for RingCentral Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for RingCentral Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on RNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RingCentral Inc. is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for RNG in the course of the last twelve months was 23.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

RNG Stock Performance Analysis:

RingCentral Inc. [RNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.39. With this latest performance, RNG shares gained by 8.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.27 for RingCentral Inc. [RNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.58, while it was recorded at 38.30 for the last single week of trading, and 60.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RingCentral Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RingCentral Inc. [RNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.92 and a Gross Margin at +71.88. RingCentral Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.80.

RingCentral Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

RNG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RingCentral Inc. go to 35.40%.

RingCentral Inc. [RNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,477 million, or 99.70% of RNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 9,895,466, which is approximately -5.41% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,927,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $373.52 million in RNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $282.06 million in RNG stock with ownership of nearly 12.351% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RingCentral Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in RingCentral Inc. [NYSE:RNG] by around 16,000,111 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 15,058,715 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 52,032,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,091,011 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNG stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,635,393 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,202,208 shares during the same period.