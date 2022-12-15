Maxim Group lifts Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Top Ships Inc. [NASDAQ: TOPS] price surged by 8.70 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on December 6, 2022 that TOP Ships Announces Closing of $13.5 Million Public Offering.

Each Class C warrant is immediately exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $2.00 per share and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

A sum of 4446346 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.69M shares. Top Ships Inc. shares reached a high of $1.73 and dropped to a low of $1.35 until finishing in the latest session at $1.50.

The average equity rating for TOPS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Top Ships Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Top Ships Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Top Ships Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.41.

TOPS Stock Performance Analysis:

Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.58. With this latest performance, TOPS shares dropped by -53.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.76 for Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.8580, while it was recorded at 1.4740 for the last single week of trading, and 9.6309 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Top Ships Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.32 and a Gross Margin at +55.60. Top Ships Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.76.

Top Ships Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.40% of TOPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOPS stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 26,678, which is approximately 397.538% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 8,397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13000.0 in TOPS stocks shares; and IFP ADVISORS, INC, currently with $4000.0 in TOPS stock with ownership of nearly 1900% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Top Ships Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Top Ships Inc. [NASDAQ:TOPS] by around 30,035 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 123,781 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 115,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOPS stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 123,780 shares during the same period.