Market cap of Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] reaches 11.41B – now what?

Liberty Broadband Corporation [NASDAQ: LBRDK] slipped around -13.94 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $77.03 at the close of the session, down -15.32%. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Liberty Broadband Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Liberty Broadband Corporation (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) today announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend payable to holders of its Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”) (Nasdaq: LBRDP). The per share amount of the quarterly cash dividend will be $0.43750001, payable in cash on January 17, 2023 to holders of record of the Preferred Stock at the close of business on January 3, 2023 (the “Record Date”).

Liberty Broadband Corporation stock is now -52.18% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LBRDK Stock saw the intraday high of $82.55 and lowest of $76.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 164.82, which means current price is +7.43% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, LBRDK reached a trading volume of 3577041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRDK shares is $125.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRDK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Broadband Corporation is set at 4.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRDK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35.

How has LBRDK stock performed recently?

Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.93. With this latest performance, LBRDK shares dropped by -13.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRDK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.09 for Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.25, while it was recorded at 86.40 for the last single week of trading, and 108.68 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.30 and a Gross Margin at +44.43. Liberty Broadband Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +74.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.76.

Insider trade positions for Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]

There are presently around $8,912 million, or 92.20% of LBRDK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRDK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,302,948, which is approximately -4.812% of the company’s market cap and around 7.42% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,873,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $683.51 million in LBRDK stocks shares; and EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $654.47 million in LBRDK stock with ownership of nearly 2.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Broadband Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Broadband Corporation [NASDAQ:LBRDK] by around 8,638,752 shares. Additionally, 312 investors decreased positions by around 17,322,767 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 89,737,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,699,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBRDK stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,259,487 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 4,958,385 shares during the same period.