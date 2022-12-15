Market cap of Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] reaches 30.19B – now what?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: DLR] loss -5.81% or -6.45 points to close at $104.64 with a heavy trading volume of 4558358 shares. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Digital Realty Announces Appointment of Andy Power as Chief Executive Officer.

CEO Bill Stein to Depart from Company.

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) (the “Company”), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed current President and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), Andrew P. Power, as its Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and to the Board of Directors, effective immediately. CEO A. William Stein has departed from his role as CEO and resigned from the Board of Directors. Mr. Stein will remain with the Company through year end.

It opened the trading session at $107.18, the shares rose to $109.30 and dropped to $104.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DLR points out that the company has recorded -18.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, DLR reached to a volume of 4558358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLR shares is $125.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $120 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $126 to $91, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on DLR stock. On June 30, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DLR shares from 151 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Realty Trust Inc. is set at 3.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

Trading performance analysis for DLR stock

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.82. With this latest performance, DLR shares dropped by -2.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.17 for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.41, while it was recorded at 107.67 for the last single week of trading, and 123.82 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]

There are presently around $29,077 million, or 98.40% of DLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,428,164, which is approximately 1.077% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,183,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.74 billion in DLR stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $2.25 billion in DLR stock with ownership of nearly 25.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

472 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:DLR] by around 23,407,129 shares. Additionally, 466 investors decreased positions by around 20,578,564 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 233,887,920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 277,873,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLR stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,959,262 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 1,398,612 shares during the same period.