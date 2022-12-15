Market cap of Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] reaches 123.97B – now what?

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] loss -0.43% on the last trading session, reaching $234.48 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The Board of Directors of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) voted today to maintain the quarterly dividend of one dollar and twenty cents ($1.20) per share of common stock, payable February 17, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 20, 2023.

Caterpillar has paid a cash dividend every year since the company was formed and has paid a quarterly dividend since 1933. Caterpillar has paid higher annual dividends to shareholders for 29 consecutive years and is recognized as a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index.

Caterpillar Inc. represents 525.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $123.97 billion with the latest information. CAT stock price has been found in the range of $233.12 to $238.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, CAT reached a trading volume of 3405511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $225.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $225 to $230. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $196 to $221, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on CAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 5.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 45.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for CAT stock

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.40. With this latest performance, CAT shares dropped by -0.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.80 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 215.04, while it was recorded at 232.25 for the last single week of trading, and 202.90 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.67 and a Gross Margin at +28.06. Caterpillar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.06.

Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 12.91%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

There are presently around $84,877 million, or 70.90% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,573,417, which is approximately -0.008% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 40,070,278 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.4 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.57 billion in CAT stock with ownership of nearly -0.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caterpillar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 893 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 9,764,579 shares. Additionally, 890 investors decreased positions by around 16,388,533 shares, while 377 investors held positions by with 335,826,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 361,979,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,032,649 shares, while 143 institutional investors sold positions of 2,631,361 shares during the same period.