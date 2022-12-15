Market cap of Ares Acquisition Corporation [AAC] reaches 1.26B – now what?

Ares Acquisition Corporation [NYSE: AAC] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $10.06 price per share at the time. The company report on December 6, 2022 that X-energy, a Leading Developer of Small Modular Nuclear Reactor and Fuel Technology for Clean Energy Generation, to Go Public via Business Combination with Ares Acquisition Corporation.

X-energy is developing a more advanced small modular reactor (“SMR”) and proprietary fuel that can safely and efficiently deliver affordable zero-carbon energy to people around the world..

X-energy’s intrinsically safe SMR and fuel design greatly expands applications and markets for deployment of nuclear technology relative to other SMRs and conventional nuclear.

Ares Acquisition Corporation represents 125.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.26 billion with the latest information. AAC stock price has been found in the range of $10.06 to $10.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 402.21K shares, AAC reached a trading volume of 11046799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ares Acquisition Corporation [AAC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Acquisition Corporation is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for AAC stock

Ares Acquisition Corporation [AAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, AAC shares gained by 0.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.95 for Ares Acquisition Corporation [AAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.99, while it was recorded at 10.06 for the last single week of trading, and 9.88 for the last 200 days.

Ares Acquisition Corporation [AAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.16.

Ares Acquisition Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ares Acquisition Corporation [AAC]

39 institutional holders increased their position in Ares Acquisition Corporation [NYSE:AAC] by around 12,031,616 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 10,545,512 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 69,810,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,387,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAC stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 271,378 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 5,306,297 shares during the same period.