Market Analysts see General Mills Inc. [GIS] gaining to $88. Time to buy?

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] price surged by 0.41 percent to reach at $0.36. The company report on December 7, 2022 that General Mills Named No. 2 on Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 List.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

General Mills has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies, ranking No. 2 overall and No.1 in the Consumer Goods industry. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“Being recognized by Newsweek as the number two most responsible company and leader of the Consumer Goods industry underscores our long-standing commitment to ensuring the ‘G’ in General Mills stands for Good,” said Mary Jane Melendez, chief sustainability and global impact officer, General Mills. “We are more determined than ever to create positive change for the planet we all depend on and the people we serve.”.

A sum of 3979171 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.04M shares. General Mills Inc. shares reached a high of $88.34 and dropped to a low of $87.18 until finishing in the latest session at $87.33.

The one-year GIS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.78. The average equity rating for GIS stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on General Mills Inc. [GIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $78.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for General Mills Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on GIS stock. On October 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GIS shares from 63 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 34.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

GIS Stock Performance Analysis:

General Mills Inc. [GIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.13. With this latest performance, GIS shares gained by 13.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.03 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.70, while it was recorded at 86.91 for the last single week of trading, and 74.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Mills Inc. Fundamentals:

General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

GIS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 5.42%.

General Mills Inc. [GIS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39,315 million, or 78.10% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,625,506, which is approximately 0.704% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,377,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.49 billion in GIS stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.23 billion in GIS stock with ownership of nearly -3.553% of the company’s market capitalization.

683 institutional holders increased their position in General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS] by around 22,300,398 shares. Additionally, 671 investors decreased positions by around 27,403,084 shares, while 309 investors held positions by with 400,489,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 450,192,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIS stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,637,561 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,929,801 shares during the same period.