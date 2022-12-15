Market Analysts see Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ: DHC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.76% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.87%. The company report on December 2, 2022 that Allegro Microsystems and CubeSmart Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 19 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:.

Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASD:ALGM) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will replace Semtech Corp. (NASD: SMTC) and NuVasive Inc. (NASD: NUVA) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400. Semtech and NuVasive will replace Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASD:DHC) and Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE:TUP) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Over the last 12 months, DHC stock dropped by -71.13%. The one-year Diversified Healthcare Trust stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.92. The average equity rating for DHC stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $193.22 million, with 238.34 million shares outstanding and 236.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, DHC stock reached a trading volume of 5046782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHC shares is $2.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Diversified Healthcare Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on DHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diversified Healthcare Trust is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79.

DHC Stock Performance Analysis:

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.87. With this latest performance, DHC shares dropped by -37.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.64 for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0644, while it was recorded at 0.7811 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8333 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Diversified Healthcare Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.07 and a Gross Margin at -38.53. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66.

DHC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diversified Healthcare Trust go to 3.20%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $153 million, or 82.30% of DHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40,339,522, which is approximately -1.155% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,913,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.11 million in DHC stocks shares; and FLAT FOOTED LLC, currently with $14.72 million in DHC stock with ownership of nearly 42.494% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diversified Healthcare Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ:DHC] by around 19,162,241 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 23,860,407 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 152,534,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,557,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHC stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,578,829 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 5,151,200 shares during the same period.