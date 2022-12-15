Lennar Corporation [LEN] moved up 0.25: Why It’s Important

Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] closed the trading session at $90.82 on 12/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $89.89, while the highest price level was $92.39. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Lennar Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results.

2022 Fourth Quarter Highlights – comparisons to the prior year quarter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.81 percent and weekly performance of 2.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 31.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, LEN reached to a volume of 3461073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lennar Corporation [LEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $97.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Lennar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Lennar Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corporation is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEN in the course of the last twelve months was 4283.73.

LEN stock trade performance evaluation

Lennar Corporation [LEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, LEN shares gained by 5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.97 for Lennar Corporation [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.26, while it was recorded at 89.67 for the last single week of trading, and 80.01 for the last 200 days.

Lennar Corporation [LEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lennar Corporation [LEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.75 and a Gross Margin at +27.06. Lennar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.86.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lennar Corporation [LEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corporation go to 23.70%.

Lennar Corporation [LEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,183 million, or 98.20% of LEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,980,529, which is approximately -0.735% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,603,535 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 billion in LEN stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.58 billion in LEN stock with ownership of nearly 49.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

306 institutional holders increased their position in Lennar Corporation [NYSE:LEN] by around 23,912,963 shares. Additionally, 382 investors decreased positions by around 19,107,749 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 201,231,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,251,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEN stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 805,045 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 4,269,832 shares during the same period.