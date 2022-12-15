Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] moved up 10.32: Why It’s Important

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: KC] price surged by 10.32 percent to reach at $0.36. The company report on November 23, 2022 that Kingsoft Cloud Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Mr. Tao Zou, Chief Executive Officer of Kingsoft Cloud, commented, “As we navigated through a challenging operating environment, we remained persistent in enhancing our technologies and products, stayed focused on our core businesses, and continued to strengthen our fundamental capabilities to achieve sustainable, high-quality growth in the long run. Our third quarter total revenues increased to RMB1.97 billion, in line with our guidance, and our gross margin improved from 3.4% last quarter to 6.2%, demonstrating our strong commitment to achieving profitability.”.

A sum of 3717524 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.26M shares. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares reached a high of $3.925 and dropped to a low of $3.39 until finishing in the latest session at $3.85.

The one-year KC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.51. The average equity rating for KC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KC shares is $5.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on KC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for KC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for KC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

KC Stock Performance Analysis:

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.19. With this latest performance, KC shares gained by 18.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.73 for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.75, while it was recorded at 3.37 for the last single week of trading, and 3.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.00 and a Gross Margin at +3.10. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.60.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] Insider Position Details

Positions in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:KC] by around 2,994,786 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 9,828,419 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 37,247,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,070,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KC stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,251,163 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,945,934 shares during the same period.