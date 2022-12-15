Immix Biopharma Inc. [IMMX] is -49.44% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Immix Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: IMMX] traded at a high on 12/14/22, posting a 23.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.80. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Immix Biopharma in-licenses NXC-201, BCMA-targeted Next-Generation CAR-T Therapy Demonstrating High Complete Response Rate in Heavily Pre-Treated Multiple Myeloma (71% Complete Responses) and AL Amyloidosis (100% Complete Responses).

Multiple Myeloma – 85% overall response rate (71% CR/sCR) for NXC-201 at therapeutic dose in an ongoing Phase 1b study in 20 relapsed/refractory patients as of June 27, 2022 data cutoff (Haematologica https://doi.org/10.3324/haematol.2022.281628).

AL Amyloidosis – 100% complete responses, 100% organ response rate for NXC-201 in 4 relapsed/refractory patients (Clinical Cancer Research https://doi.org/10.1158/1078-0432.CCR-22-0637).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 59550558 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Immix Biopharma Inc. stands at 31.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.20%.

The market cap for IMMX stock reached $19.17 million, with 13.93 million shares outstanding and 5.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 62.39K shares, IMMX reached a trading volume of 59550558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Immix Biopharma Inc. [IMMX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMMX shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immix Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

How has IMMX stock performed recently?

Immix Biopharma Inc. [IMMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 71.43. With this latest performance, IMMX shares gained by 74.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.40% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.25 for Immix Biopharma Inc. [IMMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1599, while it was recorded at 1.4420 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8472 for the last 200 days.

Immix Biopharma Inc. [IMMX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Immix Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 26.90 and a Current Ratio set at 26.90.

Insider trade positions for Immix Biopharma Inc. [IMMX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.20% of IMMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMMX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 105,125, which is approximately 106.512% of the company’s market cap and around 13.60% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 76,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in IMMX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $77000.0 in IMMX stock with ownership of nearly 11.411% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Immix Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:IMMX] by around 116,186 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 20,034 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 163,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 299,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMMX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,463 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 20,000 shares during the same period.