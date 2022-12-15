Icosavax Inc. [ICVX] Stock trading around $8.92 per share: What’s Next?

Icosavax Inc. [NASDAQ: ICVX] jumped around 4.72 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.92 at the close of the session, up 112.38%. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Icosavax Reports Positive Durability Data for VLP Vaccine Candidate IVX-121 Against RSV at Six-Month Timepoint.

– In new data from Phase 1/1b study, IVX-121 showed sustained immunologic response at six months; geometric mean titers (GMT) against RSV-A through day 180 persisting at 64-98% of the GMTs at day 28 in older adults -.

Icosavax Inc. stock is now -61.01% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ICVX Stock saw the intraday high of $9.30 and lowest of $4.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.65, which means current price is +291.23% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 103.33K shares, ICVX reached a trading volume of 5254078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Icosavax Inc. [ICVX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICVX shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Icosavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $50 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Icosavax Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Icosavax Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 123.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.91.

How has ICVX stock performed recently?

Icosavax Inc. [ICVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 167.87. With this latest performance, ICVX shares gained by 284.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 93.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 97.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 88.53 for Icosavax Inc. [ICVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.25, while it was recorded at 4.86 for the last single week of trading, and 6.72 for the last 200 days.

Icosavax Inc. [ICVX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.09.

Icosavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.60 and a Current Ratio set at 17.60.

Insider trade positions for Icosavax Inc. [ICVX]

There are presently around $287 million, or 80.90% of ICVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICVX stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 5,963,565, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; QIMING U.S. VENTURES MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,510,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.31 million in ICVX stocks shares; and ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC, currently with $30.26 million in ICVX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

39 institutional holders increased their position in Icosavax Inc. [NASDAQ:ICVX] by around 4,832,091 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 5,572,192 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 21,716,960 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,121,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICVX stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,744,069 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 3,992,196 shares during the same period.