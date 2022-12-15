Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] Stock trading around $2.61 per share: What’s Next?

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HRTX] gained 1.95% on the last trading session, reaching $2.61 price per share at the time. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Heron Therapeutics Announces Virtual Presentation at Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs, today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 10:05 AM ET at the Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONX Conference. The conference is being held in a virtual format, November 29-December 1, 2022.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s website at www.herontx.com in the Investor Resources section.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. represents 118.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $314.95 million with the latest information. HRTX stock price has been found in the range of $2.47 to $2.675.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, HRTX reached a trading volume of 3891149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRTX shares is $10.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $50 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Heron Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $64, while Needham kept a Buy rating on HRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heron Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

Trading performance analysis for HRTX stock

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.76. With this latest performance, HRTX shares dropped by -20.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.30 for Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.32, while it was recorded at 2.61 for the last single week of trading, and 3.96 for the last 200 days.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -250.42 and a Gross Margin at +46.70. Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -255.58.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.95.

Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. go to 47.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]

There are presently around $321 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRTX stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 11,883,178, which is approximately 0.437% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,258,303 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.16 million in HRTX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $23.07 million in HRTX stock with ownership of nearly -45.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heron Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HRTX] by around 33,183,413 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 25,678,121 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 64,063,446 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,924,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRTX stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,708,877 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 12,474,140 shares during the same period.