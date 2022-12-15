For Versus Systems Inc. [VS], Analyst sees a rise to $2. What next?

Versus Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: VS] price plunged by -21.10 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Versus Systems Announces Pricing of $2.1 Million Public Offering.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including marketing and sales expenses, the costs and expenses of our continuing development of our engagement and rewards platform and salaries and wages.

A sum of 4056685 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 285.08K shares. Versus Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $0.88 and dropped to a low of $0.5751 until finishing in the latest session at $0.62.

The one-year VS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.0. The average equity rating for VS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Versus Systems Inc. [VS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VS shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Versus Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Versus Systems Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for VS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

VS Stock Performance Analysis:

Versus Systems Inc. [VS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.10. With this latest performance, VS shares dropped by -76.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.65 for Versus Systems Inc. [VS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4858, while it was recorded at 0.7270 for the last single week of trading, and 8.1607 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Versus Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Versus Systems Inc. [VS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1852.78. Versus Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1873.29.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -119.28.

Versus Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Versus Systems Inc. [VS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.10% of VS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VS stocks are: VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 12,501, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.71% of the total institutional ownership; AXXCESS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2000.0 in VS stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $1000.0 in VS stock with ownership of nearly 273.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Versus Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Versus Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:VS] by around 7,079 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 115,426 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 100,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,401 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 115,426 shares during the same period.