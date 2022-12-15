For Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST], Analyst sees a rise to $54. What next?

Sensata Technologies Holding plc [NYSE: ST] closed the trading session at $42.94 on 12/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.82, while the highest price level was $44.39. The company report on December 9, 2022 that Sensata Technologies Debuts as Number 23 in Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 List.

Sensata was the top-ranked company in Massachusetts and number nine in the Technology Hardware industry.

The 500 companies recognized on Newsweek’s list are evaluated across all three pillars of ESG (environment, social and corporate governance), and are selected based on a detailed analysis of key performance indicators and a perception survey of 13,000 participants.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.39 percent and weekly performance of -1.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, ST reached to a volume of 3946228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ST shares is $51.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Sensata Technologies Holding plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Sensata Technologies Holding plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $62 to $68, while UBS kept a Buy rating on ST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sensata Technologies Holding plc is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for ST in the course of the last twelve months was 29.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

ST stock trade performance evaluation

Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, ST shares dropped by -3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.63 for Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.04, while it was recorded at 43.58 for the last single week of trading, and 44.42 for the last 200 days.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.19 and a Gross Margin at +29.20. Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.42.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sensata Technologies Holding plc go to 10.00%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,489 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ST stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 17,324,713, which is approximately 1.675% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,299,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $614.03 million in ST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $428.96 million in ST stock with ownership of nearly -1.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sensata Technologies Holding plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc [NYSE:ST] by around 18,224,967 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 21,773,309 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 111,128,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,126,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ST stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,611,954 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,350,850 shares during the same period.