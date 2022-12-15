For Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA], Analyst sees a rise to $14. What next?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ: PAA] slipped around -0.11 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $11.75 at the close of the session, down -0.93%. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Plains All American Announces Sale of Minority Ownership Interest in Keyera Fort Saskatchewan Joint Venture.

“Today’s win-win announcement allows us to monetize our 21% ownership of the KFS JV, while improving key connectivity for our Plains Fort Saskatchewan facility,” stated Willie Chiang, Chairman and CEO of Plains All American. “The sale proceeds will be utilized to further lower our leverage, strengthen our financial positioning and potentially reinvest in capital-efficient expansions and improvements at the Plains Fort Saskatchewan facility.”.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock is now 25.80% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PAA Stock saw the intraday high of $11.91 and lowest of $11.525 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.75, which means current price is +29.12% above from all time high which was touched on 11/15/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.44M shares, PAA reached a trading volume of 4630685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $14.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $15 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $16, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on PAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has PAA stock performed recently?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.25. With this latest performance, PAA shares dropped by -3.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.41 for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.93, while it was recorded at 11.69 for the last single week of trading, and 11.22 for the last 200 days.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.71 and a Gross Margin at +5.39. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.23.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. go to 8.70%.

Insider trade positions for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]

There are presently around $3,477 million, or 42.70% of PAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 56,137,512, which is approximately -3.407% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 25,928,919 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $304.67 million in PAA stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $256.93 million in PAA stock with ownership of nearly 5.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ:PAA] by around 23,601,523 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 20,748,500 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 251,531,048 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,881,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAA stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,033,962 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,394,423 shares during the same period.