Fiserv Inc. [FISV] Is Currently 0.34 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] gained 0.34% or 0.35 points to close at $101.91 with a heavy trading volume of 3227122 shares. The company report on December 5, 2022 that Fiserv to Present at UBS Global TMT Conference.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced today that Bob Hau, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the UBS Global TMT Conference on Wednesday, December 7, at 7:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and archived replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com.

It opened the trading session at $101.90, the shares rose to $103.88 and dropped to $100.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FISV points out that the company has recorded 11.41% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -17.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, FISV reached to a volume of 3227122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fiserv Inc. [FISV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $121.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $123 to $97, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on FISV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 23.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for FISV stock

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.41. With this latest performance, FISV shares gained by 1.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.15 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.61, while it was recorded at 101.61 for the last single week of trading, and 99.37 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 14.98%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

There are presently around $58,505 million, or 92.50% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,207,943, which is approximately 4.541% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 48,306,383 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.92 billion in FISV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.33 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly 5.093% of the company’s market capitalization.

664 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 35,430,845 shares. Additionally, 579 investors decreased positions by around 37,764,167 shares, while 201 investors held positions by with 500,888,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 574,083,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,810,132 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 2,821,328 shares during the same period.