Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] is -97.14% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [NASDAQ: GMBL] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.1148 during the day while it closed the day at $0.10. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Esports Entertainment Group Announces Leadership Changes and Business Update.

St. Julians, Malta–(Newsfile Corp. – December 7, 2022) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLP) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (NASDAQ: GMBLZ) (the “Company” or “EEG”) today announced the departure of Grant Johnson from his position as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 3, 2022. The Board of Directors has identified several candidates to be the Company’s next CEO, and these candidates are currently going through the evaluation process. The Company has identified a preferred candidate for interim/acting CEO, and we will make a formal announcement naming this individual in the coming days pending a formal approval by the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. The Company has also announced Jan Jones Blackhurst as Chair of the Board of Directors.

“Grant recognized the value of esports and online gambling and founded EEG on that basis. On behalf of the Board, we wish him well,” said Ms. Jones Blackhurst. “The Company is looking forward to bringing in new leadership to work with Board to realize the full potential of our acquired esports businesses.”.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stock has also loss -8.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GMBL stock has declined by -69.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -72.14% and lost -97.14% year-on date.

The market cap for GMBL stock reached $6.83 million, with 70.92 million shares outstanding and 66.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, GMBL reached a trading volume of 6170728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Speculative Buy rating on GMBL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13.

GMBL stock trade performance evaluation

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.07. With this latest performance, GMBL shares dropped by -6.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.29 for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1218, while it was recorded at 0.1084 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4006 for the last 200 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.02 and a Gross Margin at +37.37. Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -175.20.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -288.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -110.76.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.40% of GMBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMBL stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,154,302, which is approximately 982.429% of the company’s market cap and around 6.87% of the total institutional ownership; WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC, holding 945,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95000.0 in GMBL stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $84000.0 in GMBL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [NASDAQ:GMBL] by around 3,671,926 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,301,246 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 278,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,251,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMBL stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,424,300 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 197,694 shares during the same period.