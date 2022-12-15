Dynatrace Inc. [DT] Revenue clocked in at $1.04 billion, down -32.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] traded at a high on 12/14/22, posting a 2.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $40.81. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Dynatrace Platform Receives StateRAMP Authorization, Meets Strict Cybersecurity Standards Required by US State and Local Governments and Education Institutions to Drive Digital Transformation.

Attestation enables public sector agencies to embrace software intelligence for the cloud with confidence.

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced its platform has achieved StateRAMP authorization at the Moderate Impact Level, making it the first observability platform to receive this authorization. The authorization demonstrates to state and local governments and public educational institutions in the United States that the Dynatrace® Software Intelligence Platform meets the strict security and compliance standards required to enable secure and flawless digital interactions and drive digital transformation initiatives at scale.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3514501 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dynatrace Inc. stands at 4.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.82%.

The market cap for DT stock reached $11.91 billion, with 287.19 million shares outstanding and 194.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, DT reached a trading volume of 3514501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dynatrace Inc. [DT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $43.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Dynatrace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on DT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 39.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has DT stock performed recently?

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.08. With this latest performance, DT shares gained by 9.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.71 for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.97, while it was recorded at 38.65 for the last single week of trading, and 38.92 for the last 200 days.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatrace Inc. [DT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.75 and a Gross Margin at +78.16. Dynatrace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.19.

Dynatrace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc. go to 19.76%.

Insider trade positions for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]

There are presently around $11,795 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: THOMA BRAVO, L.P. with ownership of 84,298,270, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,608,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $922.64 million in DT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $791.83 million in DT stock with ownership of nearly 3.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynatrace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE:DT] by around 32,016,190 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 21,059,623 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 235,943,315 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,019,128 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DT stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,806,862 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 5,412,666 shares during the same period.