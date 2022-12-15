Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] Stock trading around $0.15 per share: What’s Next?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ: CRKN] traded at a high on 12/14/22, posting a 17.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.15. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Crown Electrokinetics Urges Shareholders to Vote for Proposed Amendments at December 22, 2022 Shareholder Meeting.

Each of the management proposals is an important element of Crown’s plan to maintain its listing on the The Nasdaq Capital Market and fund its future operations and development.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 97041854 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. stands at 90.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 32.79%.

The market cap for CRKN stock reached $3.39 million, with 17.64 million shares outstanding and 16.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, CRKN reached a trading volume of 97041854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has CRKN stock performed recently?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.33. With this latest performance, CRKN shares dropped by -35.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.57 for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2317, while it was recorded at 0.1366 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8169 for the last 200 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CRKN is now -294.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -846.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -846.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -455.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.64. Additionally, CRKN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] managed to generate an average of -$1,940,720 per employee.Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]

There are presently around $0 million, or 20.80% of CRKN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRKN stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 1,327,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 19.38% of the total institutional ownership; PITCAIRN CO, holding 417,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64000.0 in CRKN stocks shares; and FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC, currently with $50000.0 in CRKN stock with ownership of nearly -2.596% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ:CRKN] by around 1,507,213 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 1,092,329 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 220,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,819,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRKN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,490,362 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 441,951 shares during the same period.