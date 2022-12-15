Credit Suisse lifts Amgen Inc. [AMGN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] traded at a low on 12/14/22, posting a -0.42 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $271.13. The company report on December 13, 2022 that BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) ADDED TO CONSOLIDATION CHEMOTHERAPY SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES SURVIVAL IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH MEASURABLE RESIDUAL DISEASE-NEGATIVE B-LINEAGE ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA (B-ALL).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

At 3.5 Years, 83% of Patients on BLINCYTO Plus Chemotherapy Were Alive Versus 65% of Patients on Chemotherapy Alone.

Trial Design and Conduct Sponsored by the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3771974 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amgen Inc. stands at 2.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.10%.

The market cap for AMGN stock reached $148.26 billion, with 535.00 million shares outstanding and 532.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, AMGN reached a trading volume of 3771974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amgen Inc. [AMGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $263.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Amgen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Amgen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $257 to $279, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on AMGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amgen Inc. is set at 6.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 30.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has AMGN stock performed recently?

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.12. With this latest performance, AMGN shares dropped by -4.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.20 for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 270.29, while it was recorded at 276.88 for the last single week of trading, and 249.22 for the last 200 days.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amgen Inc. [AMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.22 and a Gross Margin at +75.16. Amgen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 73.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.50.

Amgen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amgen Inc. go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]

There are presently around $111,629 million, or 79.10% of AMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,459,511, which is approximately 2.841% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,870,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.71 billion in AMGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.88 billion in AMGN stock with ownership of nearly -0.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amgen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,061 institutional holders increased their position in Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ:AMGN] by around 12,288,945 shares. Additionally, 1,002 investors decreased positions by around 18,650,202 shares, while 391 investors held positions by with 380,777,446 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 411,716,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMGN stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,070,441 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 1,124,039 shares during the same period.