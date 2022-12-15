Cowen slashes price target on Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] – find out why.

Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGO] gained 0.60% or 3.4 points to close at $574.44 with a heavy trading volume of 3501144 shares. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Broadcom Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend.

Cash from operations of $4,583 million for the fourth quarter, less capital expenditures of $122 million, resulted in $4,461 million of free cash flow, or 50 percent of revenue.

Quarterly common stock dividend increased by 12 percent to $4.60 from the prior quarter.

It opened the trading session at $568.55, the shares rose to $585.65 and dropped to $567.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AVGO points out that the company has recorded 9.06% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -38.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, AVGO reached to a volume of 3501144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGO shares is $644.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Broadcom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $665 to $690. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Broadcom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $659 to $686, while Truist kept a Buy rating on AVGO stock. On March 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AVGO shares from 750 to 775.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadcom Inc. is set at 15.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVGO in the course of the last twelve months was 30.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for AVGO stock

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.79. With this latest performance, AVGO shares gained by 11.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.50 for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 491.24, while it was recorded at 555.58 for the last single week of trading, and 531.23 for the last 200 days.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.38 and a Gross Margin at +62.05. Broadcom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.62.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.45.

Broadcom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadcom Inc. go to 8.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]

There are presently around $192,641 million, or 80.70% of AVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,632,782, which is approximately 0.508% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 31,618,866 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.16 billion in AVGO stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $17.09 billion in AVGO stock with ownership of nearly -2.342% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadcom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 1,064 institutional holders increased their position in Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGO] by around 14,949,489 shares. Additionally, 866 investors decreased positions by around 15,025,474 shares, while 217 investors held positions by with 305,380,213 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 335,355,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVGO stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,423,231 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 1,267,203 shares during the same period.