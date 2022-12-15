Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] Revenue clocked in at $53.56 billion, down -49.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Charter Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: CHTR] loss -16.38% on the last trading session, reaching $328.34 price per share at the time. The company report on December 2, 2022 that WorkLLama Congratulates Winner Spectrum on Esteemed TIARA Talent Acquisition Awards for Candidate Experience.

Charter Communications Inc. represents 157.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $50.27 billion with the latest information. CHTR stock price has been found in the range of $326.64 to $350.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, CHTR reached a trading volume of 5686621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHTR shares is $499.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Charter Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities dropped their target price from $755 to $477. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Charter Communications Inc. stock. On August 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CHTR shares from 436 to 388.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Charter Communications Inc. is set at 16.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHTR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for CHTR stock

Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.42. With this latest performance, CHTR shares dropped by -15.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.75 for Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 358.67, while it was recorded at 372.06 for the last single week of trading, and 442.95 for the last 200 days.

Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.00 and a Gross Margin at +39.87. Charter Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.22.

Charter Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Charter Communications Inc. go to 26.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR]

There are presently around $34,217 million, or 67.70% of CHTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,693,882, which is approximately 12.598% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 8,107,479 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.66 billion in CHTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.54 billion in CHTR stock with ownership of nearly -4.816% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Charter Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 330 institutional holders increased their position in Charter Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:CHTR] by around 5,842,985 shares. Additionally, 529 investors decreased positions by around 10,036,097 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 88,333,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,212,808 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHTR stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,117,081 shares, while 167 institutional investors sold positions of 2,231,337 shares during the same period.