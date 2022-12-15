Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] stock Upgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $98

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [NYSE: CP] loss -1.80% or -1.44 points to close at $78.40 with a heavy trading volume of 2594285 shares. The company report on December 13, 2022 that CP earns top score on 2022 CDP climate change disclosure.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) today announced it has been named to CDP’s A List for the second consecutive year, placing the company in the CDP leadership group of companies leading action on climate change globally. With over 18,700 companies disclosing through CDP in 2022, CP is proud to be among the exclusive group of companies on the A List recognized as global leaders.

The CDP score is based on CP’s performance data in 2021, which included enhanced disclosure on board-level oversight of climate-related issues, the company’s climate transition plan and science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets.

It opened the trading session at $79.88, the shares rose to $80.21 and dropped to $78.29, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CP points out that the company has recorded 13.62% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -20.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, CP reached to a volume of 2594285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CP shares is $81.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $85 to $87. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CP in the course of the last twelve months was 108.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for CP stock

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.71. With this latest performance, CP shares gained by 3.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.96 for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.38, while it was recorded at 79.37 for the last single week of trading, and 74.89 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.28 and a Gross Margin at +42.79. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited go to 11.77%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]

There are presently around $53,669 million, or 69.50% of CP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CP stocks are: TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 55,860,385, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 52,538,053 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.12 billion in CP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.78 billion in CP stock with ownership of nearly 14.959% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 323 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [NYSE:CP] by around 46,446,208 shares. Additionally, 387 investors decreased positions by around 47,563,592 shares, while 204 investors held positions by with 590,539,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 684,548,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CP stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,072,453 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 19,297,709 shares during the same period.