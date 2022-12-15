Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] Stock trading around $55.98 per share: What’s Next?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [NYSE: CNQ] price plunged by -0.80 percent to reach at -$0.45. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 Budget and New GHG Emissions Reduction Target.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – November 30, 2022) – Canadian Natural’s (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Tim McKay, commented on the Company’s 2023 Budget, “Our dedicated teams are focused on safe, reliable, effective and efficient operations throughout our high quality and diverse asset base. Our large, low risk, high value reserves provide us optionality and flexibility to allocate capital to our highest return projects. Our diversified and balanced production maximizes value for our shareholders, as we do not rely on any one commodity type. Our 2023 targeted production mix consists of approximately 44% light and synthetic crude oil (“SCO”), 29% heavy crude oil and 27% natural gas, based on the midpoint of our production guidance range. Our assets have low maintenance capital requirements, and combined with our effective and efficient operations, we drive substantial and sustainable free cash flow, maximizing returns to shareholders through our free cash flow allocation policy.

“Our 2023 budget is disciplined, targeted at approximately $5.2 billion, consisting of approximately $4.2 billion in base capital and approximately $1.0 billion in strategic growth capital. In 2023, we target to deliver strong year over year production growth of approximately 56,000 BOE/‍d, or 4%, over 2022 targeted levels, based on the midpoint of our 2023 production guidance range of approximately 1,330,000 BOE‍/‍d to 1,374,000 BOE/d. Our strategic growth capital targets to deliver additional production and capacity growth in years after 2023.

A sum of 4815178 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.27M shares. Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares reached a high of $57.06 and dropped to a low of $55.55 until finishing in the latest session at $55.98.

The one-year CNQ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.49. The average equity rating for CNQ stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNQ shares is $67.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Canadian Natural Resources Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Natural Resources Limited is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNQ in the course of the last twelve months was 5.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CNQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.84. With this latest performance, CNQ shares dropped by -8.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.98 for Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.92, while it was recorded at 55.39 for the last single week of trading, and 57.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canadian Natural Resources Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.65 and a Gross Margin at +34.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.09.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CNQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Natural Resources Limited go to 12.17%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $44,034 million, or 66.60% of CNQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNQ stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 140,026,789, which is approximately 0.119% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 84,809,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.75 billion in CNQ stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $3.75 billion in CNQ stock with ownership of nearly -17.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canadian Natural Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 217 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited [NYSE:CNQ] by around 37,418,461 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 66,046,084 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 683,129,029 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 786,593,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNQ stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,759,690 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 4,946,720 shares during the same period.