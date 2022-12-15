Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] Stock trading around $29.50 per share: What’s Next?

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [NYSE: BAM] loss -4.10% or -1.26 points to close at $29.50 with a heavy trading volume of 3392129 shares. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Brookfield Renewable Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bids.

All amounts in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Brookfield Renewable today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has accepted notices filed by.

If we look at the average trading volume of 787.79K shares, BAM reached to a volume of 3392129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAM shares is $59.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $68.50 to $61. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on BAM stock. On March 31, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BAM shares from 52 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.91.

Trading performance analysis for BAM stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.63.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average recorded at 31.33 for the last single week of trading.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +60.12 and a Gross Margin at +92.81. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +59.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.68.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. go to 17.48%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]

There are presently around $7,421 million, or 73.80% of BAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAM stocks are: BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/ with ownership of 32,584,128, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.90% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 24,316,209 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $717.33 million in BAM stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $459.75 million in BAM stock with ownership of nearly 22.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 269 institutional holders increased their position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [NYSE:BAM] by around 8,516,526 shares. Additionally, 334 investors decreased positions by around 6,104,629 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 236,935,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 251,557,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAM stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 480,331 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 945,058 shares during the same period.