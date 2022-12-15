Bit Brother Limited [BTB] moved down -35.74: Why It’s Important

Bit Brother Limited [NASDAQ: BTB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -35.74% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -27.53%. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Bit Brother Announces 1 for 15 Reverse Share Split.

Bit Brother Limited (the “Company,” “we” or “Bit Brother”) (NASDAQ: BTB), today announced that a 1 for 15 reverse split of its Class A ordinary shares was approved by the Company’s board of directors on September 29, 2022 and is expected to become effective on or around December 15, 2022.

Upon the effectiveness of the reverse share split, Bit Brother shareholders will receive one new Class A ordinary share of Bit Brother for every fifteen shares they hold. Bit Brother’s Class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on December 15, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, BTB stock dropped by -43.70%.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.76 million, with 117.75 million shares outstanding and 116.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, BTB stock reached a trading volume of 9327133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bit Brother Limited [BTB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Brother Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25.

BTB Stock Performance Analysis:

Bit Brother Limited [BTB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.53. With this latest performance, BTB shares gained by 133.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.12 for Bit Brother Limited [BTB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2161, while it was recorded at 0.4451 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2781 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bit Brother Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bit Brother Limited [BTB] shares currently have an operating margin of -147.75 and a Gross Margin at +34.32. Bit Brother Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.39.

Return on Total Capital for BTB is now -19.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bit Brother Limited [BTB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.83. Additionally, BTB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bit Brother Limited [BTB] managed to generate an average of -$127,076 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Bit Brother Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 41.60 and a Current Ratio set at 41.70.

Bit Brother Limited [BTB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of BTB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTB stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 123,792, which is approximately 85.279% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 68,422 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23000.0 in BTB stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $20000.0 in BTB stock with ownership of nearly -41.63% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Bit Brother Limited [NASDAQ:BTB] by around 103,417 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 97,623 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 75,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTB stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 21,913 shares during the same period.