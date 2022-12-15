American Express Company [AXP] moved down -2.16: Why It’s Important

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] loss -2.16% or -3.41 points to close at $154.11 with a heavy trading volume of 3278313 shares. The company report on December 8, 2022 that American Express Elects Deborah P. Majoras to its Board of Directors.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) today announced that Deborah Platt Majoras has been elected to its Board of Directors, effective December 7, 2022. Ms. Majoras served as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of Procter & Gamble Co. for 12 years until her retirement earlier this year and was previously Chair of the Federal Trade Commission from 2004 until 2008.

“Debbie brings decades of legal, regulatory, and public policy experience to our Board,” said Stephen J. Squeri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Express. “During her illustrious career, she has counseled global organizations on how to effectively navigate complex operating environments and made lasting impact through her advocacy and implementation of robust consumer protection policies while in government. Her extensive insights and experience will be a significant asset to our Board.”.

It opened the trading session at $157.57, the shares rose to $158.62 and dropped to $153.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AXP points out that the company has recorded 5.40% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -17.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, AXP reached to a volume of 3278313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $168.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2022, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $168, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on AXP stock. On October 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AXP shares from 159 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 3.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 38.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 8.06.

Trading performance analysis for AXP stock

American Express Company [AXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.43. With this latest performance, AXP shares dropped by -0.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.70 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.74, while it was recorded at 155.39 for the last single week of trading, and 158.10 for the last 200 days.

American Express Company [AXP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.35 and a Gross Margin at +65.30. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.21.

American Express Company [AXP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 7.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Express Company [AXP]

There are presently around $97,538 million, or 86.40% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,021,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.25 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.87 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly 1.517% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 830 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 22,123,616 shares. Additionally, 839 investors decreased positions by around 25,691,267 shares, while 379 investors held positions by with 585,096,884 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 632,911,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,747,860 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 1,395,715 shares during the same period.