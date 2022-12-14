Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] Revenue clocked in at $-0.42 million, down -56.42% YTD: What’s Next?

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WKHS] traded at a high on 12/13/22, posting a 1.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.90. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Workhorse Group Hosts Analyst Day.

Highlights Enhanced Manufacturing Facilities, Progress Advancing Product Roadmap and Focus on Execution.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4779686 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Workhorse Group Inc. stands at 10.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.65%.

The market cap for WKHS stock reached $320.32 million, with 160.21 million shares outstanding and 157.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, WKHS reached a trading volume of 4779686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WKHS shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WKHS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Workhorse Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, R. F. Lafferty raised their target price from $4 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Workhorse Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on WKHS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workhorse Group Inc. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32.

How has WKHS stock performed recently?

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.09. With this latest performance, WKHS shares dropped by -32.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.48 for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4326, while it was recorded at 1.8820 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1013 for the last 200 days.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.26.

Workhorse Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]

There are presently around $102 million, or 33.80% of WKHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WKHS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,357,290, which is approximately 2.785% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,633,703 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.4 million in WKHS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.43 million in WKHS stock with ownership of nearly 3.507% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Workhorse Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS] by around 4,416,252 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 3,748,715 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 45,572,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,737,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WKHS stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 531,865 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,597,829 shares during the same period.