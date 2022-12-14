WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [WIMI] fell -64.80% so far this year. What now?

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [NASDAQ: WIMI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.88% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 22.99%. The company report on December 13, 2022 that WiMi Announces Its Subsidiary MicroAlgo (MLGO.US) To Be Listed On NASDAQ Valued At $400 Million.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) (“WiMi” or the “Company”), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality (“AR”) Technology provider, today announced that VIYI Algorithm Inc., (“VIYI Algo” ), a company controlled by WiMi, has completed a merger with Venus Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), through a public offering in a transaction valued at $400 million.

VIYI Algo is valued at $400 million. And WiMi is the legal beneficial owner of 73% of the issued and outstanding voting securities of VIYI. After VIYI Algo listing on NASDAQ, WiMi’s intrinsic value will be highlighted. The surviving entity will be renamed MicroAlgo Inc. and will trade under the NASDAQ symbol “MLGO” on Dec 13, 2022. After listing, as the majority shareholder, WiMi will effectively control MicroAlgo Inc. by holding 63.32% of the voting power of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares, which has a positive and favorable enhancement effect on the intrinsic value of WiMi.

Over the last 12 months, WIMI stock dropped by -67.77%. The one-year WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.71. The average equity rating for WIMI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $90.62 million, with 86.11 million shares outstanding and 76.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 614.71K shares, WIMI stock reached a trading volume of 8058278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [WIMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WIMI shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WIMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for WIMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33.

WIMI Stock Performance Analysis:

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [WIMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.99. With this latest performance, WIMI shares gained by 70.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WIMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.86 for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [WIMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9764, while it was recorded at 0.9622 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7757 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [WIMI] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.81 and a Gross Margin at +26.73. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.27.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.61.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [WIMI] Insider Position Details

8 institutional holders increased their position in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. [NASDAQ:WIMI] by around 112,199 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 257,004 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 629,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 998,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WIMI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 84,175 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 143,595 shares during the same period.