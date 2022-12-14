why Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.91

Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE: SAN] jumped around 0.04 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.95 at the close of the session, up 1.37%. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Santander Bank Offering Healthcare Equipment Financing as Part of Commercial Finance Expansion.

Santander Bank, N.A. today announced the expansion of its Commercial Equipment and Vehicle Finance business to include commercial equipment financing to healthcare organizations. The new, nationwide offering will provide financing for state-of-the-art medical technology and equipment to hospitals and health systems, out-patient clinics, and specialized providers.

“The pandemic brought to center stage how pivotal medical equipment is to our healthcare infrastructure,” said Michael Lee, Managing Director at Santander Bank. “Healthcare is an ever evolving and changing industry and places greater demand for broader lending, which is why this was the perfect time for us to launch our healthcare finance business. This expansion will provide the opportunity to serve clients whose products and services help respond to chronic diseases and care for an aging population.”.

Banco Santander S.A. stock is now -10.33% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SAN Stock saw the intraday high of $3.00 and lowest of $2.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.01, which means current price is +30.53% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, SAN reached a trading volume of 5033320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAN shares is $3.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Banco Santander S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Banco Santander S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander S.A. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.08.

How has SAN stock performed recently?

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.68. With this latest performance, SAN shares gained by 11.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.80 for Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.69, while it was recorded at 2.92 for the last single week of trading, and 2.81 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]

There are presently around $986 million, or 1.90% of SAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAN stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 139,610,836, which is approximately -7.005% of the company’s market cap and around 21.00% of the total institutional ownership; MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD, holding 20,412,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.22 million in SAN stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $55.52 million in SAN stock with ownership of nearly 1.294% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Santander S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE:SAN] by around 26,118,502 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 40,615,319 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 267,517,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 334,251,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAN stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,492,452 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 949,544 shares during the same period.