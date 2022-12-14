Wall Street Analyst Resumed Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [WVE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [NASDAQ: WVE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 32.69% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.11%. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Wave Life Sciences and GSK Announce Collaboration to Drive Discovery and Development of Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Focusing on Novel Genetic Targets.

Wave receives upfront payment of $170 million in cash and equity, also eligible to receive milestone payments and royalties.

Collaboration brings together Wave’s PRISM™ oligonucleotide platform and GSK’s expertise in genetics and genomics.

Over the last 12 months, WVE stock rose by 45.59%. The one-year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.06. The average equity rating for WVE stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $417.30 million, with 93.90 million shares outstanding and 72.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 383.22K shares, WVE stock reached a trading volume of 7195422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [WVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WVE shares is $7.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $10, while SVB Leerink kept a Mkt Perform rating on WVE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for WVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 99.36.

WVE Stock Performance Analysis:

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [WVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.11. With this latest performance, WVE shares gained by 31.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 150.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.26 for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [WVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.28, while it was recorded at 4.04 for the last single week of trading, and 3.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [WVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -310.07. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -298.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -186.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.28.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [WVE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $323 million, or 78.60% of WVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WVE stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 17,202,009, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.24% of the total institutional ownership; M28 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 7,982,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.23 million in WVE stocks shares; and MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD, currently with $37.39 million in WVE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

32 institutional holders increased their position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. [NASDAQ:WVE] by around 3,973,805 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 4,449,842 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 58,908,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,332,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WVE stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,122,451 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 577,852 shares during the same period.