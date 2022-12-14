Wall Street Analyst Resumed CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. What else is Wall St. saying

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] traded at a low on 12/13/22, posting a -2.51 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $101.19. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Aetna provides $6.1 million to support services for Children with Serious Emotional Disorders.

Funding will help residential facilities transition children back to home and community.

Aetna Better Health® of West Virginia, a CVS Health® company (NYSE: CVS), has provided $6.1 million to 18 health care providers across the state to help them expand community-based waiver services for Children with Serious Emotional Disorders (CSED) and in-state specialized residential care. The community investments will help youth living in residential facilities transition back to home- and/or to community-based settings, like foster homes where the child and family can receive high-intensity behavioral health and other social care services in an environment that is loving and the least restrictive.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6061374 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CVS Health Corporation stands at 1.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.74%.

The market cap for CVS stock reached $134.11 billion, with 1.31 billion shares outstanding and 1.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.93M shares, CVS reached a trading volume of 6061374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CVS Health Corporation [CVS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $117.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $122 to $112, while Bernstein kept a Mkt Perform rating on CVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has CVS stock performed recently?

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, CVS shares gained by 3.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.26 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.88, while it was recorded at 102.29 for the last single week of trading, and 98.76 for the last 200 days.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 5.47%.

Insider trade positions for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]

There are presently around $105,066 million, or 80.60% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,934,841, which is approximately 1.512% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,850,627 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.5 billion in CVS stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $6.16 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly 3.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CVS Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,164 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 35,729,240 shares. Additionally, 1,035 investors decreased positions by around 29,626,745 shares, while 242 investors held positions by with 972,947,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,038,303,571 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,206,475 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 2,525,864 shares during the same period.