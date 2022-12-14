Wall Street Analyst Initiated Bumble Inc. [BMBL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ: BMBL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.19% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.07%. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Bumble Inc. to Participate in Raymond James Technology Investors Conference.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL), the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, today announced that management will participate at the following investor conference:.

Raymond James Technology Investors ConferenceNew York, NYWednesday, December 7, 2022Fireside Chat at 9:10 a.m. ET.

Over the last 12 months, BMBL stock dropped by -32.09%. The one-year Bumble Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.86. The average equity rating for BMBL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.07 billion, with 129.47 million shares outstanding and 128.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, BMBL stock reached a trading volume of 6802207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bumble Inc. [BMBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMBL shares is $25.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Bumble Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Bumble Inc. stock. On October 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BMBL shares from 32 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bumble Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMBL in the course of the last twelve months was 36.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

BMBL Stock Performance Analysis:

Bumble Inc. [BMBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.07. With this latest performance, BMBL shares dropped by -6.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.78 for Bumble Inc. [BMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.34, while it was recorded at 23.46 for the last single week of trading, and 26.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bumble Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bumble Inc. [BMBL] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.42 and a Gross Margin at +58.60. Bumble Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.54.

Bumble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Bumble Inc. [BMBL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,170 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMBL stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 43,181,192, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.72% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 11,903,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $282.82 million in BMBL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $260.59 million in BMBL stock with ownership of nearly -2.253% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bumble Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ:BMBL] by around 14,366,750 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 14,738,803 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 104,297,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,402,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMBL stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,561,919 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 5,228,790 shares during the same period.