Wall Street Analyst Initiated American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. What else is Wall St. saying

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] gained 0.07% on the last trading session, reaching $98.62 price per share at the time. The company report on November 17, 2022 that PSO Files Proposal to Increase Power Supply and Stabilize Customer Bills.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) today asked the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) for approval of its fuel-free power plan to purchase three new wind farms and three new solar facilities. This proposed plan will help meet projected power needs while protecting customers from volatility in energy costs driven by high natural gas and power prices.

The fuel-free power plan would fund the purchase of a total of 995.5 megawatts of new, cost-effective renewable energy. The six projects were chosen through a competitive bidding process.

American Electric Power Company Inc. represents 513.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $51.28 billion with the latest information. AEP stock price has been found in the range of $97.51 to $100.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, AEP reached a trading volume of 4828426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $99.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for American Electric Power Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $93 to $101, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on AEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEP in the course of the last twelve months was 13.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.33. With this latest performance, AEP shares gained by 9.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.73 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.04, while it was recorded at 97.63 for the last single week of trading, and 96.31 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.63 and a Gross Margin at +28.09. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84.

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 6.18%.

There are presently around $37,950 million, or 75.70% of AEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,540,815, which is approximately 1.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,719,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.21 billion in AEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.83 billion in AEP stock with ownership of nearly -1.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Electric Power Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 650 institutional holders increased their position in American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ:AEP] by around 15,761,664 shares. Additionally, 535 investors decreased positions by around 14,779,422 shares, while 288 investors held positions by with 354,269,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 384,810,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEP stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,649,981 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 714,646 shares during the same period.