Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] surged by $1.06 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $45.00 during the day while it closed the day at $44.32. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Carrier Board of Directors Increases Quarterly Dividend by 23%.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.185 per outstanding share of Carrier common stock, which represents a 23% increase over the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend will be payable on Feb. 10, 2023 to shareowners of record at the close of business on Dec. 22, 2022.

“Carrier is committed to delivering shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation, including dividends, organic growth investments, acquisitions and share buybacks,” said Carrier Chairman & CEO Dave Gitlin. “This dividend increase reflects our confidence in our strategy and long-term prospects.”.

Carrier Global Corporation stock has also gained 3.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CARR stock has inclined by 10.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.32% and lost -18.29% year-on date.

The market cap for CARR stock reached $37.45 billion, with 839.60 million shares outstanding and 835.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, CARR reached a trading volume of 6008015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $45.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $56 to $50, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CARR stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CARR shares from 58 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 53.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CARR stock trade performance evaluation

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.02. With this latest performance, CARR shares dropped by -0.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.43 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.34, while it was recorded at 43.43 for the last single week of trading, and 40.29 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.07 and a Gross Margin at +29.15. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.49.

Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 9.50%.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32,151 million, or 87.90% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92,755,404, which is approximately 0.037% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 82,377,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.65 billion in CARR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.33 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly -0.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 462 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 31,127,061 shares. Additionally, 563 investors decreased positions by around 33,090,244 shares, while 229 investors held positions by with 661,204,921 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 725,422,226 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,880,691 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 2,522,774 shares during the same period.