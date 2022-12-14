Ventyx Biosciences Inc. [VTYX] Is Currently 19.94 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: VTYX] jumped around 5.7 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $34.28 at the close of the session, up 19.94%. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Ventyx Biosciences Announces Dosing of the First Patient in the Phase 2 SERENITY Trial of VTX958 for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The Phase 2 trial in psoriasis will explore a broad range of doses based on Phase 1 data demonstrating class-leading safety and TYK2 target coverage.

Phase 2 trials of VTX958 for psoriatic arthritis and Crohn’s disease are on track to initiate by year end.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. stock is now 72.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VTYX Stock saw the intraday high of $37.00 and lowest of $33.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.29, which means current price is +260.84% above from all time high which was touched on 09/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 497.80K shares, VTYX reached a trading volume of 4848077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ventyx Biosciences Inc. [VTYX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTYX shares is $51.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTYX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on VTYX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is set at 2.43 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.29.

How has VTYX stock performed recently?

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. [VTYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.65. With this latest performance, VTYX shares gained by 29.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 163.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.47 for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. [VTYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.91, while it was recorded at 28.63 for the last single week of trading, and 20.52 for the last 200 days.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. [VTYX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.41.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

Insider trade positions for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. [VTYX]

There are presently around $1,347 million, or 99.70% of VTYX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTYX stocks are: VENBIO PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 5,011,536, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 4,312,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.84 million in VTYX stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $118.99 million in VTYX stock with ownership of nearly -10.797% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ventyx Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Ventyx Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:VTYX] by around 11,115,355 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 6,465,529 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 21,710,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,291,809 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTYX stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,230,940 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 219,422 shares during the same period.