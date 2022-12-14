UserTesting Inc. [USER] is -12.71% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

UserTesting Inc. [NYSE: USER] loss -1.47% or -0.11 points to close at $7.35 with a heavy trading volume of 31519482 shares. The company report on December 13, 2022 that UserTesting Helps Companies to Safely Test Health and Wellness Experiences with HIPAA-Compliant Feedback.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

New test templates unlock the patient perspective helping organizations improve the design and development of health and wellness experiences with greater ease and speed.

UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced the availability of new test templates for the UserTesting® Human Insight Platform that help companies test health and wellness experiences in the wellness applications industry, pharmaceutical industry, and medical care facilities.

It opened the trading session at $7.35, the shares rose to $7.37 and dropped to $7.335, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for USER points out that the company has recorded 46.41% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -122.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, USER reached to a volume of 31519482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UserTesting Inc. [USER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USER shares is $7.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USER stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for UserTesting Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for UserTesting Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8.50 to $4.50, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on USER stock. On June 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for USER shares from 14 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UserTesting Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for USER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

Trading performance analysis for USER stock

UserTesting Inc. [USER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, USER shares dropped by -1.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.48 for UserTesting Inc. [USER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.20, while it was recorded at 7.41 for the last single week of trading, and 6.32 for the last 200 days.

UserTesting Inc. [USER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UserTesting Inc. [USER] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.72 and a Gross Margin at +74.23. UserTesting Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.33.

UserTesting Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at UserTesting Inc. [USER]

There are presently around $531 million, or 49.30% of USER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USER stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 25,252,704, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; STEPSTONE GROUP LP, holding 24,868,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $182.78 million in USER stocks shares; and OPENVIEW MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $67.32 million in USER stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UserTesting Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in UserTesting Inc. [NYSE:USER] by around 2,329,671 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,936,781 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 67,951,508 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,217,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USER stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 385,477 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,571,748 shares during the same period.