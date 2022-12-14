The Benchmark Company slashes price target on Amesite Inc. [AMST] – find out why.

Amesite Inc. [NASDAQ: AMST] loss -12.90% on the last trading session, reaching $0.27 price per share at the time. The company report on November 22, 2022 that This Purposeful Online Learning Company Is Forging Ahead.

By David Willey, Benzinga.

Amesite Inc. represents 27.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.50 million with the latest information. AMST stock price has been found in the range of $0.24 to $0.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 155.01K shares, AMST reached a trading volume of 5440844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amesite Inc. [AMST]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Amesite Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amesite Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

Trading performance analysis for AMST stock

Amesite Inc. [AMST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.19. With this latest performance, AMST shares gained by 11.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.21 for Amesite Inc. [AMST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2498, while it was recorded at 0.2640 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4554 for the last 200 days.

Amesite Inc. [AMST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amesite Inc. [AMST] shares currently have an operating margin of -1299.36 and a Gross Margin at -25.62. Amesite Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1299.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -84.83.

Amesite Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.20 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amesite Inc. [AMST]

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.50% of AMST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMST stocks are: WARBERG ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 417,850, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 31.42% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 400,004 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in AMST stocks shares; and CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $48000.0 in AMST stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amesite Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Amesite Inc. [NASDAQ:AMST] by around 630,642 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 94,875 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 647,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,373,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMST stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 623,880 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 31,530 shares during the same period.