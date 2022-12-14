Scotiabank slashes price target on T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] – find out why.

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] plunged by -$1.82 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $144.98 during the day while it closed the day at $140.58. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Get Free Money and See What It’s Like to be a T-Mobile Customer.

T-Mobile customers with 2+ lines on Magenta MAX can get $225 in extra stuff every month on top of their wireless service.

Now, the Un-carrier is giving everyone a chance to feel like a T-Mobile customer at ATMs giving away $22.50, $225 or $2,250.

T-Mobile US Inc. stock has also loss -5.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TMUS stock has declined by -0.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.55% and gained 21.21% year-on date.

The market cap for TMUS stock reached $177.67 billion, with 1.25 billion shares outstanding and 589.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.36M shares, TMUS reached a trading volume of 9989518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $176.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $155, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 3.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 92.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TMUS stock trade performance evaluation

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.90. With this latest performance, TMUS shares dropped by -3.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.17 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.51, while it was recorded at 143.43 for the last single week of trading, and 136.61 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.50 and a Gross Margin at +36.40. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38.

T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 56.21%.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $78,658 million, or 42.60% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,808,589, which is approximately 2.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,976,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.9 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and SOFTBANK GROUP CORP, currently with $5.59 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 626 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 35,428,060 shares. Additionally, 446 investors decreased positions by around 35,701,459 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 488,395,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 559,524,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,262,952 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,526,052 shares during the same period.