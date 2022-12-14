Royal Bank of Canada [RY] is -9.58% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Royal Bank of Canada [NYSE: RY] slipped around -1.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $95.97 at the close of the session, down -1.04%. The company report on December 9, 2022 that RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces November sales results for RBC Funds, PH&N Funds and BlueBay Funds.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (“RBC GAM Inc.”) today announced November mutual fund net redemptions of $1.5 billion. Long-term funds had net redemptions of $1.3 billion and money market funds had net redemptions of $201 million. Mutual fund assets under management increased by 4.3 per cent.

Mutual fund sales results information is based on preliminary data from the Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) and only include Canadian prospectus qualified mutual funds.

Royal Bank of Canada stock is now -9.58% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RY Stock saw the intraday high of $98.64 and lowest of $95.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 119.41, which means current price is +14.76% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 757.52K shares, RY reached a trading volume of 7273144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Royal Bank of Canada [RY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RY shares is $107.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Royal Bank of Canada shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Royal Bank of Canada stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Bank of Canada is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for RY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 422.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for RY in the course of the last twelve months was 14.59.

How has RY stock performed recently?

Royal Bank of Canada [RY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.91. With this latest performance, RY shares dropped by -3.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.54 for Royal Bank of Canada [RY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.52, while it was recorded at 96.43 for the last single week of trading, and 99.17 for the last 200 days.

Royal Bank of Canada [RY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Bank of Canada [RY] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.78. Royal Bank of Canada’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87.

Earnings analysis for Royal Bank of Canada [RY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Royal Bank of Canada go to 4.77%.